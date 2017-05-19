 

Two to be sentenced for fatal assault on Maties graduate

2017-05-19 04:53

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Carl Schoombie (Supplied)

Carl Schoombie (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The Western Cape High Court is on Friday expected to sentence two men for fatally assaulting Stellenbosch University graduate Carl Schoombie in 2015.

In November 2015, Brent Henry and Juane Jacobs followed the Uber taxi that the Stellenbosch University graduate and his three friends were travelling home in after a night out.

They had blocked the taxi in a cul-de-sac to target Schoombie in a "brutal and merciless" assault.

They had accused him of starting trouble at the Tiger nightclub in Claremont.

Judge Robert Henney recently found that the evidence against Henry and Jacobs was overwhelming.

Henney said they acted in common purpose, without premeditation, and had direct intent to kill Schoombie, because they had aimed their blows at his head.

"It seems the main aim of the accused was to kick and beat the deceased incessantly on the head and nowhere else on the body."

A pathologist who examined Schoombie's body said he had a brain injury usually only seen in people killed in car accidents.

Schoombie was admitted to hospital in a coma and died a few days later.


Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Slain Karabo Mokoena to be laid to rest

25 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Zuma visits family of raped, murdered Courtney Pieters
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, May 17 2017-05-17 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 