Two to be sentenced for fatal assault on Maties graduate

What To Read Next

Cape Town – The Western Cape High Court is on Friday expected to sentence two men for fatally assaulting Stellenbosch University graduate Carl Schoombie in 2015.

In November 2015, Brent Henry and Juane Jacobs followed the Uber taxi that the Stellenbosch University graduate and his three friends were travelling home in after a night out.

They had blocked the taxi in a cul-de-sac to target Schoombie in a "brutal and merciless" assault.

They had accused him of starting trouble at the Tiger nightclub in Claremont.

Judge Robert Henney recently found that the evidence against Henry and Jacobs was overwhelming.

Henney said they acted in common purpose, without premeditation, and had direct intent to kill Schoombie, because they had aimed their blows at his head.

"It seems the main aim of the accused was to kick and beat the deceased incessantly on the head and nowhere else on the body."

A pathologist who examined Schoombie's body said he had a brain injury usually only seen in people killed in car accidents.

Schoombie was admitted to hospital in a coma and died a few days later.



