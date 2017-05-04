 

Two top Western Cape officers in bid to have demotion reviewed

2017-05-04 05:13

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

Cape Town – Two senior Western Cape police officers are on Thursday expected to ask the Labour Court in Cape Town to review their demotion.

Major-General Jeremy Vearey, former deputy provincial commissioner for detective services; and Major-General Peter Jacobs, who headed the Western Cape's Crime Intelligence unit, were effectively demoted in June 2016.

They approached the Labour Court to have the decision reviewed.

Vearey was shifted to a position he previously filled – commander of the Cape Town cluster of police stations. Jacobs was appointed Wynberg cluster commander.

It emerged at their appearance in December last year that there was seemingly no trace of documents informing them of their sudden redeployment.

They had asked for minutes of meetings and/or deliberations by the SA Police Service and its top officials relating to the decision.

The respondents are the police minister, the acting national police commissioner, the Western Cape police commissioner, and the SAPS.

The application did not go ahead as scheduled in March.


