 

UDM claim about Dlamini's CPS flight 'malicious' – Dept

2017-04-19 04:58

James de Villiers, News24

Bathabile Dlamini (File, Rapport)

Bathabile Dlamini (File, Rapport)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – UDM leader Bantu Holomisa’s claim that Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini used a CPS-sponsored flight to attend a funeral in the Eastern Cape was “malicious”, her office said on Tuesday.

It was a “rehashed part of a prevailing narrative perpetuated by the opposition to tarnish the reputation of the minister,” her spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said.

Holomisa said during a debate in the National Assembly on March 14 that Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) paid for a chartered flight to take Dlamini to the funeral of Dumisani Mafu on July 22, 2016.

Oliphant said Dlamini was speaking at a World Population Day event at the George Botha Sports Complex in Port Elizabeth that day. The next day, she addressed pupils at her former school, Masijabulile High School in KwaSwayimani, Pietermaritzburg.

CPS was awarded the tender to distribute social grants. In 2014, the Constitutional Court declared the contract invalid and gave the department until March 31 this year to take over the payment of grants. It failed to do so by the deadline.

On March 17, the Constitutional Court extended the illegal contract for another 12 months, to give the department another chance to gets its house in order.

Read more on:    cps  |  udm  |  bantu holomisa  |  bathabile dlamini

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Panayiotou trial resumes

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Braamfontein building catches fire

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 18 2017-04-18 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 