UDM, Cope criticise ANC on #YouthDay

Holomisa referenced the so-called Gupta leaks as proof of corruption in the country.

“These, now infamous, emails have so far proven authentic and nobody has outright claimed that they are fabrications. This should send a strong message to you, that you cannot fold your arms,” he said.

Holomisa ended his speech by telling UDM members that the coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay is stable.

“If you are not aware, a three-member committee scrutinised the situation and found that the Executive Mayor and the Deputy Executive Mayor were both at fault in many respects,” he said.

“We [the coalition partners] therefore took the stance that they either should shape up or ship out. Everyone must do their work, and follow the law and rules of the municipality.”

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan municipality is governed by a three-party coalition between the Democratic Alliance (DA), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and UDM.

Youth Day commemorates a mass protest against the Apartheid government's policy of Bantu education in Soweto on June 16, 1976.

It is estimated that between 3000 and 10 000 students marched on the day and a heavy police response resulted in at least 176 causalities. The apartheid government claimed only 23 students were killed.