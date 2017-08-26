UDM to take DA to court over ousting of Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor

Cape Town - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) says it will go to court on Monday to seek a "legal remedy" over the ousting of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMB) deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Bobani, from the UDM, was voted out in a motion of no confidence on Thursday morning.

In an email sent to coalition partners in NMB on Saturday morning, as well as the EFF, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said, by going to court, the DA would be forced to produce evidence of Bobani’s alleged corruption.

"The DA leadership has been making noise, claiming that they have prima facie evidence of corruption against Bobani," wrote Holomisa.

"On Monday, in our court papers, the DA leadership will be called upon to bring to court their so called prima facie evidence."

He said the court would also be asked to investigate whether the municipality’s regulations had been followed when Bobani was ousted.

Ultimatum

The DA leads a multiparty coalition governing the metro with the African Christian Democratic Party, the Freedom Front Plus, the Congress of the People, and the UDM.

The UDM had given its coalition partner, the DA, until Monday to reinstate Bobani as deputy mayor, with threats it would pull out of the coalition agreement if Bobani was not reinstated.

On Friday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane rejected the UDM’s ultimatum.

"[The ultimatum] requests of us to maintain the status quo, despite the evidence of corruption, and despite Cllr Bobani flagrantly voting against the coalition," Maimane said.

Maimane said the removal of Bobani was not the same as a removal of the UDM.



"The UDM is still fully entitled and encouraged to take up a position in the mayoral committee in Nelson Mandela Metro with another councillor of their choice," he said.

In Saturday’s letter, Holomisa appeared to leave open the possibility that the UDM would not quit the coalition.

"This is yet another attempt to display that we are committed to continue serving in the coalition government at NMB," he wrote.

"However, the UDM will not fold her arms whilst the DA is undermining other coalition partners and in the process continue to assassinate the character of Bobani."

