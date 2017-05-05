UDM wants opposition to co-operate to pressure ANC

Cape Town - Opposition parties are making preparations to hold a national summit on a similar scale to the Convention for a Democratic SA, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said on Friday.

The party would like to see greater co-operation and co-ordination between opposition parties and civil society to increase pressure on the ANC, Holomisa said in a letter addressed to the organisers and participants of the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative (NFDI), which took place on Friday.

On Tuesday, opposition parties formed a steering committee to prepare for the eventual holding of a national summit.

Holomisa was unable to attend the dialogue, as the UDM had a strategic planning session. He said he wanted to participate through his correspondence and the party’s submission.

"The past few years have unfortunately been characterised by growing malcontent amongst South Africans, with many taking to the streets in an often-violent display of their frustration with poor service delivery and the status quo," he wrote.

"Our people have fallen victim to political power being wielded in the most destructive way. Far too many government leaders have been caught with their hands in the cookie jar of corruption and self-enrichment. They have in the process abdicated their constitutional mandate to care for the nation.

"We have also, over the past few weeks, witnessed a historic, peaceful display of patriotism and unity, with South Africans voicing their disaffection with the state of the nation. Various political parties, as well as civil society organisations have joined the cause and the NFDI’s activities are a welcome addition."

Holomisa said during the protest march to the Union Buildings on April 12, the UDM proposed a national convention like Codesa – negotiations held in the early 1990s to end apartheid. This would allow South Africans from all walks of life and all sectors of society to discuss a common vision for South Africa.

Holomisa told News24 most opposition parties were part of a meeting on Wednesday, except the DA and EFF, who offered their apologies.

The steering committee delegated a sub-committee of technicians to craft a statement to fully understand South Africa’s challenges. This “problem statement” would articulate burning issues such as land, the economy, employment, corruption, the state of governance, education, health, the electoral system, and party funding.

Once common ground was found at this proposed national summit, and agreement on minimum binding principles reached, working groups would tease out the details of the programme to be implemented. A report would then be submitted to a national convention plenary for further discussion and adoption.

Holomisa said government had to be involved throughout the process, because any resolutions might require its intervention.



