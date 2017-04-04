 

Umlazi teen beheaded, police arrest two

2017-04-04 21:13

Kaveel Singh, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – Two teenagers were arrested after the severed head of a 15-year-old boy was found in Umlazi early on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

The head was found in F-section Umlazi, near the Embizeni School, around 06:00, Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

The body was found nearby. The boy was allegedly abducted from his home around midnight.

Umlazi detectives, Umlazi Crime Intelligence, the K9 unit and Metro Police were involved in the investigation.

They arrested two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, at a house in Umlazi. They were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms.

They would appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, condemned the brutal killing and commended police for the speedy arrests.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Noakes being charged for having different view - lawyer

2017-04-04 20:50

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
AERIAL FOOTAGE: Largest Western Cape Dam down to 21%

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 4 results 2017-04-04 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 