Umlazi teen beheaded, police arrest two

Durban – Two teenagers were arrested after the severed head of a 15-year-old boy was found in Umlazi early on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

The head was found in F-section Umlazi, near the Embizeni School, around 06:00, Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

The body was found nearby. The boy was allegedly abducted from his home around midnight.

Umlazi detectives, Umlazi Crime Intelligence, the K9 unit and Metro Police were involved in the investigation.

They arrested two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, at a house in Umlazi. They were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms.

They would appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, condemned the brutal killing and commended police for the speedy arrests.