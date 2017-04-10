 

Umlazi teens accused in beheading held in custody

2017-04-10 22:28

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Durban – Five Umlazi teenagers accused of beheading a 15-year-old boy will be held in custody until April 19 for a bail application, police said on Monday.

The five, aged between 18 and 19, appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of kidnapping and murder, said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

The teenager's head was found at F Section, Umlazi, near Embizweni High School by a member of the public.

The police were then summoned to the scene where the body was found nearby. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 15-year-old was taken from his home just after midnight, last Tuesday, by unknown suspects. 

His body, was found with a gunshot wound, not far from where his head was found, said Gwala.

Police investigations led police to a house in the area where two suspects were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and arrested. Two more suspects were arrested later that day. The fifth suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

