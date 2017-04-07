 

Uncle Kathy would have been proud - Foundation

2017-04-07 19:39

Nation Nyoka, News24

Over 20 000 protestors listen to Save SA leader Sipho Pityana at the Union Buildings.

Over 20 000 protestors listen to Save SA leader Sipho Pityana at the Union Buildings. (Adriaan Basson, News24)

Video

AERIAL FOOTAGE: South Africans march on Union Buildings, Luthuli House and the Gupta compound

2017-04-07 17:21

Thousands marched on the Union Buildings in Pretoria to call for the removal of President Zuma.WATCH

Pretoria - The nationwide marches against President Jacob Zuma on Friday would have made the struggle stalwart “very proud”, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said.

"What happened here today is consistent with the call that Uncle Kathy himself had made for the president to step down,” CEO Neeshan Balton said.

"This gathering here reflected South Africans across race, across class, but also across political ideologies, and he would have been very proud of this coming together."

Social activist, Mark Heywood, one of the organisers of the Save SA march from Church Square to the Union Buildings said it was a success, and only the first step.

“We, together with others, have plans over the next few weeks, but this was a test we had to pass before we could concretise those next plans.”

The #AntiZuma marches were a response to Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle last Thursday, and its effect on the economy.

Another Save SA leader, Sipho Pityana, said he was happy that despite the fact that it was a working day, many civil servants across the country showed their support.

“We had a successful march to demonstrate that the majority of South Africans don’t approve of the continued stay of Jacob Zuma, and that we reject the coup d'état of the Guptas that happened on the 31st of March, and the response has been very resounding,” he said.

Pityana however said he was not convinced that Zuma would step down, as he had no conscience. He hoped the ANC would recall him, or that its MPs would support the vote of no confidence in him.

SACP second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila said he was glad South Africans chose to defend the country's democracy.


