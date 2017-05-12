'Undermine' KZN at your own cost - ANC KZN

Pietermaritzburg – The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal secretary Super Zuma says no discussion about the future of South Africa can take place without consulting the province and warned that any individual who undermines KZN would feel its might at the December conference.

This remark was made at a gala dinner which was addressed by former AU Commission chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday night and is seen as a veiled threat directed at party deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been in the province on numerous occasions without notifying the KZN leadership.

At a press conference this week, the KZN Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) expressed its reservations over Ramaphosa’s visit in Newcastle a few days ago.

"The PEC is of the firm view and convinced that the "Cadres Forum" in Newcastle at Emahleni Region and a visit to KwaShembe Church by the deputy president, without informing the PEC, blatantly undermined a longstanding tradition of the movement," the PEC said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

During the visit to Shembe Church, Ramaphosa was accompanied by former KZN chairperson and ousted premier Senzo Mchunu. The statement further said the tendency was both divisive and introduced a completely new but also dangerous culture.

'We will deal with you'

At a gala dinner on Thursday evening, the provincial secretary told the gathering that KZN would lead the biggest delegation to both the policy conference in June and the elective conference in December.

"What we are saying is, if you want to discuss the future of South Africa you cannot have such a discussion without consulting with KZN. If you undermine us, come conference we will deal with you," warned Super Zuma.

He dismissed suggestions that Dlamini-Zuma, who has been making public addresses in many parts of the country, especially KZN lately, was given a platform to campaign.

"She is not campaigning, otherwise she would be moving from one branch to the next lobbying for support. KZN is eagerly awaiting the announcement from the NEC on the nomination process," said Super Zuma.

At the same event, the ANC Women’s League’s Lungile Gabela said they were clear about how they will vote. "We are voting as a province and we are clear that we want to be led by a woman," said Gabela.

Dlamini-Zuma also pleaded with the ruling party’s rank-and-file to protect leaders, especially those deployed in government.

"We must protect our ministers because they are there to do what we asked them to do," said Dlamini-Zuma, in reference to the call for radical economic transformation.