'Unity in Action' appropriate now more than ever - Mkhize

Johannesburg - The ANC's theme for its January 8 statement for 2017, "Unity in Action", is more relevant now than it has ever been, the party's Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize says.

- Follow the Live Update.

He made the remarks ahead of President Jacob Zuma's address at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

"Unity is more relevant now, we have been dealing with all the factions, divisions and conflicts with the selection of candidates," he told journalists.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga was one of those who questioned the chosen theme, saying a much stronger one was needed.

"You can't use the same message that you used during peacetime, you have to show people you understand the urgency of the condition," said Mathekga.

Mkhize said the idea of unity was part of the ANC's brand.

"Unity in action is something that is part of the culture of the ANC. It was founded on the basis of unity of all the people of South Africa."

He said the theme was also an ode to the 105-year-old liberation movement's longest serving president Oliver Tambo.

"He was the one who kept the ANC united for the longest time as a single president for over 30 years despite all the challenges."

The theme of Unity in Action is appealing to the spirit of Tambo's leadership, Mkhize said.