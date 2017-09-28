 

University of Fort Hare protests result in R1.9m rampage at bookstore

2017-09-28 19:49

Jenna Etheridge

Students carry out a peaceful protest at Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape. (File, News24)

Cape Town – Disgruntled students at the University of Fort Hare went on a rampage this week by allegedly cleaning out a bookstore at the Alice campus, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

“They went into the store by forcing the roller door open and broke the glass door,” said Captain Siyasanga Nontshinga.

Stock apparently swept off the shelves included laptops, tablets, stationery and kitchen utensils, worth an estimated total of R1.97m.

She said no arrests had yet been made.

Students were apparently upset after a meeting with university management over concerns including fees, water issues at some residences, and loans.

On Wednesday, some students had blocked the R63 at the entrance to the university.

The public order police monitored the situation. Nontshinga said the students had thrown stones.

University spokesperson Khotso Moabi had not responded to detailed questions on the protests and students concerns by Thursday afternoon.

