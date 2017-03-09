 

University of Pretoria students raise money for needy students

2017-03-09 08:41

James de Villiers, News24

(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – University of Pretoria students will raise money for needy students in the city’s streets on Thursday.

Protests against fee increases erupted at universities across the country last year. Infrastructure was damaged and the academic programmes at several institutions had to be postponed as students called for free education.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande imposed a cap of 8% on university fee increases for this year. His department promised to fund any fee increase for poorer students by expanding its National Student Financial Aid Scheme offering.

The University of Pretoria appointed a temporary student committee after it cancelled its SRC elections in September, following protests against the proposed fee increases.

The university extended the previous SRC’s term until a new one had been democratically elected.

Read more on:    university of pretoria  |  pretoria  |  university fees

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA's biggest heists

45 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
'We-are-able Creatives' Centre based in Mofolo Soweto teaches crafts to community members

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday March 8 2017-03-08 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 