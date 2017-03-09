University of Pretoria students raise money for needy students

What To Read Next

Pretoria – University of Pretoria students will raise money for needy students in the city’s streets on Thursday.

Protests against fee increases erupted at universities across the country last year. Infrastructure was damaged and the academic programmes at several institutions had to be postponed as students called for free education.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande imposed a cap of 8% on university fee increases for this year. His department promised to fund any fee increase for poorer students by expanding its National Student Financial Aid Scheme offering.

The University of Pretoria appointed a temporary student committee after it cancelled its SRC elections in September, following protests against the proposed fee increases.

The university extended the previous SRC’s term until a new one had been democratically elected.