US tourists hijacked, tied up and robbed in PE

Port Elizabeth - Two American tourists were hijacked in Port Elizabeth while taking in the sights of the “African landscape”.

Police found the couple, Robert Howard Webb, 61, and Verna Antoinette Yocum, 67, both of Texas, tied up in the bushes near Koega on Wednesday, Netwerk24 reported.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Marinda Mills said Yocum was stabbed in the arm. Webb was unharmed.

The two were on their way from Steytlerville to Grahamstown when they stopped along the R334 in Port Elizabeth, near Motherwell, to take in the scenery on Wednesday morning.

Two unknown men overpowered them and forced them into their rental car before driving off, Mills said.

They stopped near Koega and took them into the bushes, where they robbed them of all their belongings, tied them up, and left. Mills said a farmer noticed the abandoned car and informed police.

“The police’s air wing was called and the couple was found about 1km from the car.”

Mills said Webb and Yocum were traumatised. With the information received from the couple, an arrest would possibly be made soon.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga lauded the farmer for being so observant. It was a pity that visitors to the Eastern Cape had to suffer such an ordeal, he said.

“We assure them that everything possible is being done to apprehend the hijackers.”