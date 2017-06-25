Utterances made by ANC Western Cape PEC faction regrettable

Johannesburg – The ANC's provincial executive committee in the Western Cape says utterances made by minority of its members is regrettable and went against the party's policies.

In a statement released on Sunday, the PEC said statements made by some members and some regional executive members were against the party's constitution.

“While there was a debate and disagreement from a minority of PEC members, the majority were firmly behind the decision to disband the Dullah Omar Region.

“The reasons for this decision were given in a report to the PEC and will be communicated to the ANC HQ and NEC,” said Western Cape PEC spokesperson Lionel Adendorf.

News24 understands that the statement was responding to comments made by some of its members who allegedly abandoned a scheduled PEC meeting on Saturday following their alleged attempt to have the meeting called off.

The faction, believed to be supporting Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, tried to call the meeting off because they did not want the PEC to discuss the state of the region, particularly the state of the Dullah Omar Region.

The provincial working committee last week recommended that the regional executive committee be disbanded because of the poor electoral performance in the 2016 local government elections and undermined the unity and authority of the PEC, among other reasons.

Adendorf said, “The various unfounded utterances, allegations and accusations made by members of the PEC and some of the RECs are without any basis in fact.

“The behavior of these members has been disruptive, destructive and divisive ever since the provincial congress of 2015.”

He said matters came to a head when these elements disrupted the policy conference of the Western Cape which was held in Stellenbosch on June, 18.

“Such issues as raised by these elements are internal to the functioning of the organisation and should not have been communicated to the press. This behavior will also have to be dealt with by the organisation.”

He said a press briefing was expected to be held at the provincial ANC offices at 11:00 to discuss the matter.

News24 reported earlier that leaders of five of the six regions in the province are unhappy that some provincial executive committee members allegedly met in secret on Sunday morning to strip some of the regions of their powers.

The group, comprising leaders of the Cape Town metro, Boland, Overberg, West Coast and Central regions, held an emergency press conference in Cape Town on Sunday.

They claimed the PEC wants to disband the Cape Town metro leadership, and see the Boland region stripped of some its powers.

They were not following procedure, and making unilateral decisions without consulting the regions and branches, the leaders said.

The move is part of a larger plan to send their preferred delegates to the ANC's policy conference on Friday, they claimed, and they have been unfairly labelled the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma faction.



