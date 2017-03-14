 

'Vampire' gang's murder, rape hearing postponed for bail

2017-03-14 12:58

Sisa Canca, News24

Johannesburg - Four college students facing three counts of rape, two counts of  murder, and one of assault will remain in custody until their bail applications, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday.

They appeared in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court on Monday after Lusikisiki residents caught them over the weekend, Captain Mduduzi Godlwana said.

They are believed to be part of  the Amavondo group (or Vampires), who allegedly terrorised fellow college students and residents.

Residents beat them up before police arrived. They allegedly burnt to death two men, both students at Ingwe FET College, Ngqungqushe campus, on Saturday evening.

Police had launched an operation to arrest more members of the gang.

The case was postponed to March 20 and 23.


Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime

Durban beachfront shop owner recounts damage from 'freak' waves

