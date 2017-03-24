 

Van Breda axe murder house sold

2017-03-24 06:10

Tammy Petersen, News24

PICTURES: Inside the Stellenbosch axe murder house

The luxury home in Stellenbosch where three members of the Van Breda family were brutally murdered earlier this year is now on the market. View pics of the home here.

Cape Town - The luxury Stellenbosch home in which the Van Breda couple and their son were murdered with an axe two years ago has been sold.

After being on the market for more than a year, the Goske Street property belonging to Merwood Consultants, owned by Martin van Breda, fetched R5.8m, an estate agent has said.

The Van Bredas’ son, Henri, 21, goes on trial in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. The 22-year-old faces three counts of murder, one of attempted murder, and one of obstructing the course of justice.

His parents, Martin, 54, and Teresa, 55, and his brother Rudi, 22, were killed with an axe in the early hours of Tuesday, January 27, 2015.

His sister Marli, 17, survived the attack, but sustained serious brain injuries. She suffered from retrograde amnesia and it was still unclear if she would be able to remember anything about what happened that morning.

Van Breda was arrested 17 months after the murders. The National Prosecuting Authority said this was to ensure that when the case went before the courts, it would have strong evidence against him.

He is out on R100 000 bail.

The four-bedroom house, described as a “modern Cape Vernacular-style home” on a past listing was purchased in the name of Merwood Consultants in 2014. The 865m² property has four bathrooms and a pool.

Priced at R4.6m at the time, was later put on the market for R6.2m.

Shortly after the murders, the De Zalze Home Owners Association said in a statement that an investigation into the estate’s security system found no evidence that the perimeter fence was breached.

“De Zalze Estate was established in 2000 and in the 14 years of operation, no serious crime has been reported. The attack is therefore viewed as an unusual, isolated incident confined to the property in question.”

According to its website, the estate has a golf course, winery, restaurant, and the Kleine Zalze and Winelands Golf Lodges.

henri van breda  |  cape town  |  van breda murders

