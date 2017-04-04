 

Van Breda has the right to a fair public trial - Desai

2017-04-04 18:25

Tammy Petersen, News24

Henri van Breda leaves the Western Cape High Court. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Henri van Breda leaves the Western Cape High Court. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Henri Van Breda arrives at Cape Town High Court

2017-03-27 15:25

There was more drama in the Van Breda family murder case as a ruling allowing media to broadcast the trial was subsequently suspended on Monday. Watch the murder accused, Henri van Breda, arriving at the Western Cape High Court. WATCH

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has a duty to ensure that the trial of Henri van Breda is conducted fairly and that the interests of the witnesses, and the processes, are protected.

But in terms of the Constitution, he has the right to a fair public trial in which the rights of the media and the public are also respected, Judge Siraj Desai said in his written reasons for granting permission for Media24 to livestream the axe murder accused's trial.

Media24 made an urgent application two weeks ago for permission to share the proceedings via its internet platforms, so that the public can follow the trial.

The company is backing up its application with section 16 of the Constitution, which guarantees certain rights to freedom of expression, freedom of the media, and the right to access to information.

Desai granted the application last Monday.

'Guarantor of democracy'

In his reasons, he said that, unlike a journalist's summary of the evidence, live coverage was a more accurate account of the actual evidence.

The State and Van Breda's legal representatives last week countered that they would be appealing the decision once reasons were given.

They previously argued that the livestream could alter witness testimonies, or intimidate witnesses while they testified.

Experts could also suffer reputational damage if the public tore their performances to shreds, the court heard.

Desai countered that the "bald claim" that recording equipment in court may be seen to be inconvenient or intimidating should not constitute a limitation of the Constitutional rights of the media and the public under Section 16, regarding freedom of expression - which includes freedom of the press and other media, and the freedom to receive or impart information and ideas.

"These freedoms constitute central pillars of the democratic state and help to ensure its proper functioning. As frequently stated, they are a guarantor of democracy."

Sister shielded

Van Breda's legal team opposed the application on the grounds that filming could impede his right to a fair trial. The appeal will be heard on Wednesday.

The legal representative for Van Breda's sister Marli, Advocate Louise Buikman, also stressed to Desai the importance of shielding her from the media glare.

Desai, in his ruling, said the allowances excluded images and recordings of Marli, as well as exhibits.

Van Breda will go on trial later this month, facing three counts of murder, one of attempted murder, and one of obstructing the course of justice.

His parents, Martin, 54, and Teresa, 55, and his brother Rudi, 22, were axed to death in their home on the luxury De Zalze golf estate in Stellenbosch in the early hours of Tuesday, January 27, 2015.

He handed himself to police in June and was granted bail of R100 000 on June 14.

Marli, 18, survived the attack, but sustained serious brain injuries and suffered amnesia.

* News24 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media24

Read more on:    media24  |  henri van breda  |  judiciary  |  media  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rene Roman's alleged killer also faces attempted rape charge

2017-04-04 18:21

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
AERIAL FOOTAGE: Largest Western Cape Dam down to 21%

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday April 1 2017-04-01 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 