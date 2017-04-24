 

Van Breda pleads not guilty

2017-04-24 10:40

Tammy Petersen, News24

Henri van Breda (File, Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Henri van Breda (File, Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Cape Town – Henri van Breda has pleaded not guilty to the triple murder charges of his parents and brother, attempted murder of his sister and a count of defeating the ends of justice.

His trial started in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority previously said it had a strong case against Van Breda, backed up by evidence to prove that the then-20-year-old was behind the brutal murders.

According to the initial indictment, raised voices were heard coming from the Van Breda home in Goske Street, De Zalze Winelands Golf Estate, on Monday, January 26, 2015 – the night before the triple murder.

The family’s home was at the centre of the exclusive estate which boasts high security systems and 24-hour monitoring.

The indictment states that at 04:24 on Tuesday, January 27, Van Breda made a cellphone call to his then-girlfriend, which went unanswered.

Three minutes later he apparently conducted a Google search for emergency numbers.

He phoned emergency services at 07:12.

When police arrived at the scene, Martin van Breda, his wife Teresa and son Rudi were declared dead.

No signs of forced entry

Their daughter Marli was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, which led to extensive surgery from which she had recovered, the document states.

The home showed no signs of forced entry and no property was missing.

The security company also did not detect any intruders at the estate.

According to the post mortem, Van Breda’s parents and brother died of head injuries.

An axe, which the State believes was most likely used in the attacks, was recovered from the scene.

A kitchen knife, part of a set, was also recovered.

Van Breda was found at the house, dressed in sleeping shorts and white socks. The indictment states that DNA analysis of blood found on Van Breda and on his clothing, matches the DNA of his dead family members.

Van Breda’s wounds, however, were superficial and included knife wounds, the State said. It said it has expert medical opinion that the wounds were self-inflicted.

Van Breda is out on R100 000 bail.

