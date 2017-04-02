 

Vehicles used in brazen heist recovered - police

2017-04-02 19:50

Johannesburg — Two vehicles that were used in a cash-in-transit heist, where a gang of armed robbers blew up an armoured cash-in-transit truck in busy traffic in Johannesburg, were recovered police said.

Police spokesperson, Lungelo Dlamini, on Sunday said that police recovered the two vehicles used in the heist and are hunting for the suspects who escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

No arrests have been made.

The robbers, travelling in a BMW and a Mercedes-Benz, shot the tyres of the armoured truck shortly before noon on Saturday as it was travelling toward O R Tambo International, according to police.

"The guards were forced out of the vehicle before the suspects blew their cash van up with explosives," the police said in a statement.

"The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money in cash boxes and one of the guard's firearms. They fled from the scene in two vehicles."

A video by a Intelligence Bureau SA shows a gridlock of traffic around the truck as cars turn away to escape the attack. The truck is hit by an explosion soon after.

Paramedics treated a motorist at the scene for minor injuries caused by flying debris that landed on a vehicle after the explosion, according to a statement from ER24, an emergency rescue service that responded to the incident.

