 

Ventersdorp graves should be moved after flooding - Commission

2017-03-02 15:59

Nation Nyoka, News24

Ventersdorp municipal offices. (Susan Cilliers, Netwerk24)

Ventersdorp municipal offices. (Susan Cilliers, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The new Tlokwe/Ventersdorp municipality should move 47 graves to another site following flooding in 2016, a constitutional body has recommended.

A delegation representing the families should obtain a permit from the North West health MEC to exhume the bodies, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities said in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The municipality would have to pay for moving the graves and for the cultural rituals each family would have to perform, chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said.

"Families need to weigh up their options. You might find that a lot of families don't want to move now since they are aware of the fact that the flooding was a once-off thing," she said.

A lawyer representing the municipality apologised for the delay and lack of information about the matter, which resulted in the families suffering even more emotional trauma.

One of the relatives said she was happy that the municipality was taking action, even though it had taken so long.

"I trust and believe that the promise made will be fulfilled this time as we have waited for a long time to be helped," said Francina Mathongwana.

The graves were flooded after a pipe burst in February 2016. Residents were led to believe that the area was a wetland. The municipality promised to move the remains, but nothing happened.

Pieter Labuschagne, manager of community services at the Ventersdorp local municipality, explained that the process was delayed by drawing up of budgets, local government elections, and the amalgamation of the Tlokwe and Ventersdorp municipalities.

"We promised our people that we would take them to an appropriate place. We cannot go back without delivering what we have promised them," said another of the relatives, Khuduga Dibe.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  floods

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The man standing between dugongs and extinction

23 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Parents and teachers shut down classes until demands met

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday March 1 2017-03-01 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 