 

VhaVenda princess loses appeal bid in challenge for throne

2017-05-25 19:35

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent

Toni Mphephu Ramabulana (File, Daily Sun)

Toni Mphephu Ramabulana (File, Daily Sun)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Polokwane – The Limpopo High Court on Thursday dismissed an attempted appeal by VhaVenda princess Masindi Mphephu against the dismissal of her challenge to the throne.

Masindi is challenging her cousin Toni Mphephu Ramabulana for the crown. She claims she is the rightful heir, as she is the daughter of the late king.

Ramabulana is not her uncle, as previously reported. President Jacob Zuma recognised Ramabulana as king in 2012.

In December 2016, the Thohoyandou High Court dismissed Masindi’s bid to prevent Ramabulana from ascending to the throne.

In court papers, Masindi argues that she was sidelined for the throne because she is a woman, and that the traditional council’s approach to the matter was unconstitutional.

On Thursday, the court said the appeal should have shown that she had a reasonable prospect of success, or compelling reasons as to why the application should be heard.

"After hearing the counsel... I am not persuaded that another court will come to another conclusion," said Judge President Ephraim Makgoba.

Makgoba told Masindi's counsel that their application had not changed, and was a similar argument to one raised last year during the main application.

"There are no reasonable prospects of success on appeal and... there are no other compelling reasons in my view [as to why the] appeal should be heard," he said, when handing down the ruling.

Sidelined

Masindi’s legal counsel, Allan Dudson, had argued that his client had been sidelined when the Mphephu Royal Council endorsed Ramabulana as the king.

Ramabulana was nominated by the council after the Nhlapo Commission, tasked to investigate kingship and senior traditional leadership disputes, concluded its work.

Dudson also argued that his client was only 14 years old in 2010, when the commission was investigating the kingship dispute, and as a result could not raise her grievances.

But counsel for Zuma and the Mphephu Royal Council shot down this argument, saying Dudson and his client had failed to utilise the commission, and wanted to use the court to validate Masindi's claim.

Advocate Thabiso Machaba said Masindi had failed to submit claims at the commission, and now wanted to use judiciary as a key to unlock a process concluded years ago.

"The president never knew that Masindi is a contender and would not have written to her," he told the court.

"They have failed to refer their issue to the commission, now they want the court to refer their issue to the commission. They are saying the door is locked, let's get the court to refer the proceedings so that the door is opened," said Machaba.

Advocate Norman Arendse, representing Zuma, concurred with Machaba, in that Masindi should have sought a remedy or intervention via the commission.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  culture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Van Breda 'cool, calm, no emotion' on day of triple murders

2017-05-25 19:22

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/Sport
WATCH: Victorious Blitzboks team thank media for their support
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 24 May 2017-05-24 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 