 

Victim of 'cannibals' identified

2017-09-13 13:45

Chelsea Pieterse

The five suspects try to hide their faces at their court appearance in Estcourt.

The five suspects try to hide their faces at their court appearance in Estcourt. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pietermaritzburg - The human remains found at the home of an Estcourt nyanga (traditional healer) have been identified as those of Shayamoya resident Zanele Hlatshwayo.

Police have arrested six men so far in connection with an arm and leg found at nyanga Nino Mbatha’s home last month.

Mbatha (32), Sthembiso Sithole (31), Lindokuhle Masondo (32) Lungisani Magubane (30), Khayelihle Lamula, (32) and Nhlakanipho Shabalala (25) are accused of killing Hlatswayo and eating her flesh. The six appeared in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

They abandoned their bail application and will be appearing in court on September 28.

Hlatshwayo’s sister, Liziwe, told The Witness in a previous interview that Zanele was last seen on July 25 when she left her family home to visit her grandmother in Pietermaritzburg.

Zanele’s cousin, Nozipho Hlatshwayo, said Zanele had been “reluctant” to travel to Pietermaritzburg as she feared human traffickers after seeing WhatsApp messages about women and children being abducted.

- Read more: Cannibal victim had a bad feeling - family

When Liziwe and Nozipho heard reports of the Estcourt “cannibals”, and with Zanele still missing, they contacted police who called them to the Estcourt police station. There they identified the bloodied clothes Zanele had been wearing when last seen. Police had to wait for the result of DNA testing to confirm the victim’s identity, which was received yesterday, said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

Meanwhile, News24 reported that the man accused of abducting, murdering and then eating his victim in KwaBhaca — formerly Mount Frere — has died in hospital after being shot by police trying to arrest him.

Aphiwe Mapekula’s mother caught him in the act of eating the flesh of Thembisa Masumpa, whom he abducted in the Eastern Cape town.


Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  estcourt cannibal case

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Charred bodies of three men found in Cape Town

2017-09-13 13:01

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Africa
WATCH: Two men knocked out in Zim Nando's brawl
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Wynberg 14:19 PM
Road name: Main Road

Philippi 14:18 PM
Road name: Stock Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, September 12 2017-09-12 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 