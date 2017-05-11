Video shows man pointing out where he grabbed teen in Tokai forest

Cape Town – When Howard Oliver grabbed a 16-year-old who was
jogging in Tokai Forest in 2016, she put up a struggle as he tried to get her
smartphone, the Western Cape High Court heard on Thursday.
Oliver was heard telling this
to Captain Deon Bock in video clips shown in court on Thursday, and captured on June 8 last year.
Bock, stationed at Hout Bay,
was called as a State witness to explain his interview with the accused at
Kirstenhof and the subsequent pointing out.
A video showed Oliver, 28,
being read his rights in an office in the presence of lawyer Monique Carstens.
He told Bock that he willingly
wanted to point out where he targeted Franziska Blöchliger on March 7 last
year.
On Monday, he pleaded not
guilty to raping and robbing Blöchliger, saying he had only robbed her of her
ring and phone in the forest, after smoking drugs.
A sequence of video clips
showed Oliver getting into a police van with his lawyer and then showing the
path he walked after lunch that day.
He was seen shuffling along a
long dusty path through fynbos and forest. Birdsong
and the clinking of the restraints around his legs were heard in the
background.
At one point, the delegation
walks along a wooden boardwalk and is greeted by a passing jogger.
Bock said Oliver pointed to the
place where he had smoked and eaten. Oliver explained in Afrikaans that he
chose a path away from the road because he wanted to smoke in peace.
The boardwalk stopped at a
boundary wall of a private home with electric fencing and CCTV cameras.
Oliver took the delegation to a
place he used to swing in the trees as a child.
Bock said he was told that
someone in prison informed Oliver he had been watching him that day and was
looking out for him.
Oliver chose a shortcut through
the bush to get home. He said he soon spotted a girl jogging around the corner
with earphones in.
Warrant
of arrest
“I saw she had a phone. I
wanted the phone, so I ran on the path. I grabbed her from behind,” he
explained in the video.
Demonstrating on a woman in the
clip, he showed how he locked his arm around her neck and how they ended up
falling on the ground.
“When we fell, she struggled,
she struggled. I just wanted the phone.”
Whenever he tried to grab it,
he said she put it out of his reach. With fears that people had spotted them,
he moved them into the bush and her watch fell.
She passed out and he said he
lay her down before taking the phone.
He was scared she would scream
upon waking. He took shoelaces from her takkies and used them to restrain her.
He said he acted alone.
The rest of the video would be
shown when court reconvened on Monday.
Prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst asked the court to authorise a
warrant of arrest for State witness Daniel Easter because he was not in court
on Thursday.
Easter, a painter, was
apparently served with a subpoena on April 19 to appear in court.
“The witness was here yesterday
the whole time. He also received the R20 fee which government pays for the
lunch,” said Badenhorst.
The court authorised the
warrant.
In February, Easter and Jerome
Moses pleaded guilty to stealing Blöchliger’s iPhone.
They were both fined R5000 or
12 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.
Easter, in his affidavit, said
he was only willing to pay R200 for the phone as it was all he had in his
possession.
The cellphone was tracked to
his Westlake house the next day and he was arrested. Both admitted to the court
that they knew the iPhone was stolen.