Video shows man pointing out where he grabbed teen in Tokai forest

Cape Town – When Howard Oliver grabbed a 16-year-old who was jogging in Tokai Forest in 2016, she put up a struggle as he tried to get her smartphone, the Western Cape High Court heard on Thursday.

Oliver was heard telling this to Captain Deon Bock in video clips shown in court on Thursday, and captured on June 8 last year.

Bock, stationed at Hout Bay, was called as a State witness to explain his interview with the accused at Kirstenhof and the subsequent pointing out.

A video showed Oliver, 28, being read his rights in an office in the presence of lawyer Monique Carstens.

He told Bock that he willingly wanted to point out where he targeted Franziska Blöchliger on March 7 last year.

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to raping and robbing Blöchliger, saying he had only robbed her of her ring and phone in the forest, after smoking drugs.

A sequence of video clips showed Oliver getting into a police van with his lawyer and then showing the path he walked after lunch that day.

He was seen shuffling along a long dusty path through fynbos and forest. Birdsong and the clinking of the restraints around his legs were heard in the background.

At one point, the delegation walks along a wooden boardwalk and is greeted by a passing jogger.

Bock said Oliver pointed to the place where he had smoked and eaten. Oliver explained in Afrikaans that he chose a path away from the road because he wanted to smoke in peace.

The boardwalk stopped at a boundary wall of a private home with electric fencing and CCTV cameras.

Oliver took the delegation to a place he used to swing in the trees as a child.

Bock said he was told that someone in prison informed Oliver he had been watching him that day and was looking out for him.

Oliver chose a shortcut through the bush to get home. He said he soon spotted a girl jogging around the corner with earphones in.

Warrant of arrest

“I saw she had a phone. I wanted the phone, so I ran on the path. I grabbed her from behind,” he explained in the video.

Demonstrating on a woman in the clip, he showed how he locked his arm around her neck and how they ended up falling on the ground.

“When we fell, she struggled, she struggled. I just wanted the phone.”

Whenever he tried to grab it, he said she put it out of his reach. With fears that people had spotted them, he moved them into the bush and her watch fell.

She passed out and he said he lay her down before taking the phone.

He was scared she would scream upon waking. He took shoelaces from her takkies and used them to restrain her.

He said he acted alone.

The rest of the video would be shown when court reconvened on Monday.

Prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst asked the court to authorise a warrant of arrest for State witness Daniel Easter because he was not in court on Thursday.

Easter, a painter, was apparently served with a subpoena on April 19 to appear in court.

“The witness was here yesterday the whole time. He also received the R20 fee which government pays for the lunch,” said Badenhorst.

The court authorised the warrant.

In February, Easter and Jerome Moses pleaded guilty to stealing Blöchliger’s iPhone.

They were both fined R5000 or 12 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.

Easter, in his affidavit, said he was only willing to pay R200 for the phone as it was all he had in his possession.

The cellphone was tracked to his Westlake house the next day and he was arrested. Both admitted to the court that they knew the iPhone was stolen.