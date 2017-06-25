Vigilance needed over bird flu threat, says DA

Cape Town - The threat of bird flu, which has been detected
in the country, must be tightly monitored, the Democratic Alliance’s Western
Cape branch said on Sunday.
“With the virus having been detected and confirmed inside
our borders, the threat of contagion to other provinces is potentially
imminent,” said member of the provincial parliament Beverley Schafer.
Over the weekend, the agriculture department announced that
a ban on the sale of live hens had been implemented after avian flu was
confirmed at a farm in Mpumalanga.
The farm, which has not been named yet, has been quarantined
and the affected animals have been already been culled there.
Chickens already in supermarkets would have been vetted and
are safe.
On Sunday, Schafer said a proactive approach was needed in
other provinces.
“Our first defence
against the spread of this virus is to inform our poultry industry to be on
high alert, and to provide any support necessary,” said Schafer.