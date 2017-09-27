 

Violent crime on the rise in Cape young offender centres

2017-09-27 22:49

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Crimes committed by minors at secure care centres were increasingly becoming more serious and violent, Social Development MEC Albert Fritz said on Wednesday.

“The most common offences committed by children within [these facilities] are murder, common assault, housebreaking and theft, attempted murder, and rape,” he confirmed.

Following a child probation services workshop held last week, the social development department said it would establish a task team within the Provincial Child Justice Forum to deal with issues affecting the “smooth” implementation of the Child Justice Act of 2008.

“The aim of the workshop was to build consensus on best operating procedures with regards to the administration of justice to children who are in conflict with the law. Additionally, the workshop aimed to build better cooperation among stakeholders and discuss interventions which could deal with shared challenges in administering the act.”

Fritz, in a statement, said that he had made it clear at the workshop that efforts should be aimed at diverting children away from the criminal justice system and into affirming social programmes.

The department has four in-house centres for young offenders and funds two operated by NGOs.

'Rehabilitation' 

These are not prisons, Fritz explained, therefore security and containment measures are not as restrictive.

“The focus is on rehabilitation and the constructive development of the child,” he said.

“We must work harder to create opportunities for children that’ll see them avoid choosing a life of crime completely, whilst simultaneously improving our coordination of services under the Child Justice Act in the best interests of the child.”

Most sentenced children are in detention facilities for short periods, however, there is an increase in children serving longer periods, Fritz said.

The department employed 89 probation officers and 48 assistant probation officers, who are all qualified social workers and specialists in the child justice system.

Among their responsibilities is behaviour management, crime prevention, conducting pre-sentencing investigations, and the compilation and presentation of reports to courts, he explained.

Stakeholders, including police, child justice NGOs, the department of justice and constitutional development as well as correctional services officials and social workers were invited to the workshop.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Arch for Arch' tribute to Tutu planned for Cape Town

2017-09-27 21:12

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Sport
Cape Derby excites as Benni chases CT 'bragging rights'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 21:37 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 19:20 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, September 27 2017-09-27 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 