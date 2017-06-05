 

Violent protest breaks outside Roodepoort

2017-06-05 22:29

Nation Nyoka, News24

(JMPD)

(JMPD)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Police and JMPD have sent reinforcements to Princess informal settlement in Roodepoort following an outbreak of violent protests on Albertina Sisulu Road on Monday evening.

According to JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar, passing vehicles were being pelted with rocks and a truck was torched.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area until the situation has been contained.

Minnaar told News24 that this is not the first time a violent protest has broken in the area. He says the protests are an ongoing occurrence in the area that has spanned over a total of three weeks.

 

 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sassa applies for leave to appeal deductions judgment

2017-06-05 22:28

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/Sport
ICC Champs Trophy: How are Brits feeling about security at grounds?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 