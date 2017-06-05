Violent protest breaks outside Roodepoort

Johannesburg – Police and JMPD have sent reinforcements to
Princess informal settlement in Roodepoort following an outbreak of violent
protests on Albertina Sisulu Road on Monday evening.
According to JMPD’s Wayne
Minnaar, passing vehicles were being pelted with rocks and a truck was torched.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area until the situation
has been contained.
Minnaar told News24 that this
is not the first time a violent protest has broken in the area. He says the
protests are an ongoing occurrence in the
area that has spanned over a total of three weeks.