Vuwani braces for Zuma announcement on demarcation

Vuwani - Security has been beefed up at Vuwani township and
surrounding areas, as President Jacob Zuma is scheduled to announce a new
decision over municipal boundary disputes.
Residents have been protesting over the past few weeks, demanding
that their area be re-incorporated into the Makhado municipality.
Zuma and Vha Venda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana met last
week and a decision was taken. Zuma will announce the meeting's resolution at a
special briefing with residents on Sunday.
In 2016, residents took to the streets for more than three
months, protesting against a government decision to incorporate the area into
LIM345, a municipality east of the township in Malamulele. More than 24 schools
were torched during the violent protests.
Just last month, in an attempt to quell the protests,
Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said the decision over the Vuwani demarcation
had been made and cannot be reversed, and that protest action must end and pave
a way for peace.
"A decision has been taken at an objective level, and
it cannot be reversed, we got to move on… law and order must prevail,"
Mbalula said at the time.
Mbalula was speaking during an inter-ministerial committee
media briefing in Polokwane.
"We are aware that there are those who don't want
peace. They are equally sophisticated but not more than the state. We have been
lenient over time in dealing with them, and very reasonable and now they have
terrorised society, and shut down the schools and barred people from going to
work," said Mbalula.