 

Vuwani braces for Zuma announcement on demarcation

2017-05-07 10:57

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent

Vuwani - Security has been beefed up at Vuwani township and surrounding areas, as President Jacob Zuma is scheduled to announce a new decision over municipal boundary disputes.

Residents have been protesting over the past few weeks, demanding that their area be re-incorporated into the Makhado municipality.

Zuma and Vha Venda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana met last week and a decision was taken. Zuma will announce the meeting's resolution at a special briefing with residents on Sunday.

In 2016, residents took to the streets for more than three months, protesting against a government decision to incorporate the area into LIM345, a municipality east of the township in Malamulele. More than 24 schools were torched during the violent protests.

Just last month, in an attempt to quell the protests, Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said the decision over the Vuwani demarcation had been made and cannot be reversed, and that protest action must end and pave a way for peace.

"A decision has been taken at an objective level, and it cannot be reversed, we got to move on… law and order must prevail," Mbalula said at the time.

Mbalula was speaking during an inter-ministerial committee media briefing in Polokwane.

"We are aware that there are those who don't want peace. They are equally sophisticated but not more than the state. We have been lenient over time in dealing with them, and very reasonable and now they have terrorised society, and shut down the schools and barred people from going to work," said Mbalula.

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  polokwane  |  local government

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: If there are white people against racism they must march tomorrow - Mahumapelo

2017-05-07 08:31

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Here's what Johannesburg youth think about the city's state
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:01 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday May 6 2017-05-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 