Vuwani residents win court battle to gather to discuss demarcation issues

Roads were blocked with burning tyres during recent protests in Vuwani. (Netwerk24)

Polokwane - The Thohoyandou High Court has granted angry Vuwani residents permission to gather and discuss demarcation disputes.

This after the municipality they are fighting against, as well as the local magistrate's court, refused to grant them authorisation to gather.

Over the past days police prevented residents from gathering and discussing demarcation issues.

Community leaders said they would be meeting on Monday.

Community spokesperson Nsovo Sambo said they made an application to the high court on Monday as the community plans its way forward regarding a municipal boundary fight.

"The high court has granted us permission to gather and [we] will be gathering at Nandoni soccer ground," said Sambo.

Residents have been protesting since last year against the Municipal Demarcation Board's decision to incorporate their area into LIM 345, a new municipality.

This month a school administration block was burnt down four days after fresh violence erupted in Vuwani over the boundary dispute.

The Tshirhunzanani Primary School in Vuwani’s Vyeboom section was torched days after the demarcation board rejected the community's appeal to review its decision.

Further protests were thwarted by police.

