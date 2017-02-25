 

Walter Sisulu Municipal Speaker arrested

2017-02-25 18:33

Derrick Spies, News24 correspondent

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth – Walter Sisulu Municipal Speaker Kholekile Lange was arrested for alleged corruption on Thursday.

The Directorate for Priority Crime investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the senior official at the Walter Sisulu municipality was arrested for fraud and corruption.

Mulaudzi said the charges stemmed from the senior official allegedly submitting subsistence and travelling claims using vehicle details of an unsuspecting member of the public.

Democratic Alliance councillor, Matthee Nel, a PR councillor from Walter Sisulu, said Lange was arrested during a special council meeting on Thursday, when the Hawks stormed the council chambers.

Nel said the DA would be bringing a motion of no confidence against Lange, to be dealt with in the next Full Ordinary Council Meeting.

Nel said the Walter Sisulu Municipal Manager, Thembinkosi Mawonga, was seen talking to the Hawks after Lange was escorted to a vehicle and driven to Aliwal North Police station; where he is believed to have spent the night.

Lange appeared briefly in the Aliwal Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where he was supported by ANC councillors, the mayor as well as Mawonga. He was granted bail of R5000. The case was postponed to Tuesday, March 21 pending further investigation.

“The office of the Speaker is meant to act objectively, fairly and with great integrity when it comes to council matters and we cannot have a Speaker who is in jail cells, when he should be working to solve the enormous issues of delivery breakdown in Walter Sisulu,” said Nel.

Mulaudzi said in a separate incident, two Eastern Cape provincial traffic officers from Maletswai Municipality in Aliwal North, and a driving school instructor from the same area had also been arrested for allegedly selling learner and driver’s licenses.

“The three suspects are suspected to have raked in thousands of rands and investigations are ongoing,” he said.


Read more on:    hawks  |  port elizabeth  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Russian nuclear deal places massive liability on South Africans

2017-02-25 16:33

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: South Africans aren't xenophobic - Jacob Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday February 24 results 2017-02-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 