'Warthog' murder case postponed for bail judgment

What To Read Next

Polokowane – A hunter who allegedly shot and killed a farmworker, thinking he was a warthog, will have to wait until Friday to find out if he will be granted bail.

Stephan Hepburn, 39, appeared in the Modimolle Magistrate's Court for a formal bail application on Tuesday, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The State and defence team concluded their arguments for and against the granting of bail.

Mojapelo said local residents had protested outside the court, while police kept a close watch.

Hepburn and his wife were hunting warthog on the farm Meisiesvlei, near Tuinplaas, on Saturday, February 11 when he heard a noise in the bush and fired a shot.

A worker on a neighbouring farm, Jan Railwa, 23, was hit in the back and died. Hepburn was arrested on the Monday.

After the provincial police commissioner was given the case docket, the initial proposed charge of culpable homicide was changed to murder.

Mojapelo said the police were ready to deal with any outpouring of anger from residents.