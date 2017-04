Durban - A video showing a Durban man being hijacked by a group of armed men shortly after he arrived at his residence is currently doing the rounds on social media.

The time on the CCTV footage shows that the hijacking happened on Tuesday night, just after 19:00.

KwaZulu-Natal police told News24 they were checking if a case was opened.

The video which has been shared 43 times and had more than 2 400 views by Friday morning shows a man arriving at his home in his BMW X6.

As his electronic gate opens, the man pulls up and while he tries to reverse into what looks like a garage, another car arrives at his gate.

An armed man jumps out of the car and walks toward the front passenger window while pointing a gun at the driver.

A few seconds later, the driver calmly walks out of the car. Another man from the hijackers' car comes into the picture.

Both the hijackers advance toward the driver. They seem to be wearing balaclavas.

While the two hijackers order the driver out of his car, another man carrying a firearm also comes out of the hijackers' car and walks toward them.

The man, who first approached the driver than takes the driver's seat and starts reversing. While he reverses, the hijackers' car near the gate drives off.

All three hijackers who accosted the driver drive off in the hijacked vehicle. The hijacking takes only about two minutes.