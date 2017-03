What To Read Next

Johannesburg - A group of high school pupils were seen looting shops in Fordsburg, Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Video footage supplied to News24 shows a large group going in and out of a shop, carrying goods.

However police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela denied claims that there was looting. He said a large group of students were handing over a memorandum to the department of education.

It is still unclear if the two events are connected, or what the demands of the students were.



Looting in Fordsburg. (Supplied)