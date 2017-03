WATCH: 'I'm in a lot of pain, that was my child!' - mother of boy in mine shaft

The Thole family at their home in Jerusalem, Boksburg after the ANCWL prayer service. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Johannesburg – The ANC Women's Leauge on Thursday promised to build a house for the family of the boy who fell into a disused mine shaft in Boksburg.

The league intended entering into a public-private partnership to build the Thole family a house in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng ANCWL secretary Mavis Mdlalose said during a prayer service for the family.

"It's a pity that it can't happen to everyone as there is a government plan, but this is a special case," she said.

Bantsi Sehume, 28, one of the partners who would help fund the house, said they were waiting for the Ekurhuleni mayor to give them the land for the house.

Five-year-old Richard Thole fell into a disused mine shaft near his home in the Jerusalem informal settlement, Boksburg, on February 25. Mines Rescue Services, disaster management officials, and the SANDF have failed to find and recover his body.

His mother Nombeko, 50, said after the service that she was tired and overwhelmed by too many people.

"I just want you all to leave now because I'm in a lot of pain. That was my child!" she told three journalists who asked her for comment.

The family of five currently live in a two-roomed shack.

Mdlalose said the ANCWL wanted to show its support for and comfort the family.

"Before we are part of the ANCWL, we are a community. We need to go back to basics and join hands with other women and help where we can," the league’s Gauteng secretary general Meokga Matuba said.

Mdlalose said they delivered groceries to the Thole family during a visit this week.