 

WATCH: 'Impatient' man assaults police officer

2017-03-17 21:15

James de Villiers, News24

A police officer was assaulted in Roedtan Police station when a man became impatient. (Screenshot)

Polokwane – A man who apparently came to lodge a complaint at a police station about a robbery was arrested after he allegedly "became impatient" and assaulted a police officer at the station.

The incident was caught on what appears to be a cellphone.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the incident which took place at Roedtan police station on Saturday.

He said the man was arrested and an assault case had been opened. Mojapelo said he had since appeared in the Mookgopong Magistrate's Court and was granted R500 bail. The case was postponed to May 3.

In the footage, a man can be seen assaulting another man, with both men on the floor. A third man is seen trying to intervene in the altercation.

The man has the officer's head squeezed under his arm.

"I am going to shoot you," the man repeatedly shouts in Afrikaans.

Incident labelled as racist

The man trying to intervene tries to stop the violent confrontation by telling the man: "Please, this man is a policeman. Do not kill him."

The man replies" "I will kill him, he wants to kill me, why does he take the gun out of the safe?"

The man trying to defuse the situation can be seen removing the gun from the floor and giving it to another person, believed to be a woman, filming the incident. 

Later in the video the man who is engaged in the assault can be seen kicking the officer. 

Mojapelo identified the officer as 50-year-old Warrant Officer Godfrey Matlala.

He said prior to the incident, the 26-year-old man had come into the police station with his wife to lodge a complaint about a theft.

"He became impatient...he assaulted the individual after [the officer took] a gun out of the safe," Mojapelo said.

Mojapelo said he condemned the incident.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) labelled the incident as racist, saying it was also an assault on the police station itself as well as on the safety and security of citizens that a police station represents.

Video supplied by Popcru:

