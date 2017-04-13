WATCH: 'Love at first sight' for pit bull, baby springbok

Port Elizabeth - A pit bull that is best buddies with a springbok just proves that the dogs are not as vicious as they are made out to be.



That's according to Simoné Robinson, the owner of Duke the pit bull.

Duke and Poeps, the young springbok, recently met on a farm in Addo and their bond is strong, Netwerk24 reported on Thursday.

"I can't describe it as anything other than love at first sight," said Robinson.

Duke was confiscated from a back-yard breeder in Port Elizabeth in 2016 and Robinson adopted him.

Soon after that he developed distemper, probably because his parents hadn't been vaccinated. He was close to death on several occasions.

"Duke was in and out of hospital for about a month. During my lunch hour, I would go and sing to him and pray for him. Fortunately he is well again and can run around the farm without any hassles."

Duke became famous when a video of him and Poeps playing went viral. Duke even stands next to the springbok and pretends to nibble at the green grass.

"I think he sometimes thinks he is a 'bok and the other way round as well."

Robinson recently took in the springbok after her mother rejected her soon after birth on the farm.

The video of Duke and Poeps was made to prove to all "doomsayers" that pit bulls aren't all the same, Robinson said.

"Duke doesn't have an aggressive bone in his body. I always say pit bulls are born in the wrong body. They look fierce, but all they actually want to do is play and share their love. I can testify to that – I have another two adopted pitties. Both as friendly and loving."

Robinson said one of her other pit bulls, Riley, was adopted from the Uitenhage SPCA at the age of three and has shown no signs of aggression.

"People always warn against adopting an older pittie, because one doesn't know their background. But my Riley, Duke and Lola prove anyone who believes that these dogs can only be aggressive and dangerous wrong."