 

WATCH: 'Love at first sight' for pit bull, baby springbok

2017-04-13 21:18

Cara-Lee Dorfling, Netwerk24

(Screenshot, Netwerk 24)

(Screenshot, Netwerk 24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth - A pit bull that is best buddies with a springbok just proves that the dogs are not as vicious as they are made out to be.

That's according to Simoné Robinson, the owner of Duke the pit bull.

Duke and Poeps, the young springbok, recently met on a farm in Addo and their bond is strong, Netwerk24 reported on Thursday.

"I can't describe it as anything other than love at first sight," said Robinson.

Duke was confiscated from a back-yard breeder in Port Elizabeth in 2016 and Robinson adopted him.

Soon after that he developed distemper, probably because his parents hadn't been vaccinated. He was close to death on several occasions.

"Duke was in and out of hospital for about a month. During my lunch hour, I would go and sing to him and pray for him. Fortunately he is well again and can run around the farm without any hassles."

Duke became famous when a video of him and Poeps playing went viral. Duke even stands next to the springbok and pretends to nibble at the green grass. 

"I think he sometimes thinks he is a 'bok and the other way round as well."

Robinson recently took in the springbok after her mother rejected her soon after birth on the farm.

The video of Duke and Poeps was made to prove to all "doomsayers" that pit bulls aren't all the same, Robinson said.

"Duke doesn't have an aggressive bone in his body. I always say pit bulls are born in the wrong body. They look fierce, but all they actually want to do is play and share their love. I can testify to that – I have another two adopted pitties. Both as friendly and loving."


Robinson said one of her other pit bulls, Riley, was adopted from the Uitenhage SPCA at the age of three and has shown no signs of aggression.

"People always warn against adopting an older pittie, because one doesn't know their background. But my Riley, Duke and Lola prove anyone who believes that these dogs can only be aggressive and dangerous wrong."

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  animals  |  good news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

4 universities at risk of losing LLB qualification accreditation

2017-04-13 20:42

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:47 AM
Road name: Two Oceans Marathon

Cape Town 06:43 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday April 12 2017-04-12 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 