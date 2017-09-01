WATCH: Hijacker 'bites' SA woman's fingers, steals rings

Johnanesburg - A video has surfaced of two women falling victim to hijackers outside a complex in Bryanston.
According to Andre Snyman from eBlockwatch
, two woman in a white Range Rover had stopped outside the gate to a complex when two men, in a black BMW, stopped behind them. The video posted by the shows an armed man approache the driver's side and forcibly open the vehicle's door. The man can be seen holding the female driver's hand as he commands the women in the vehicle to hand over their rings. Sandton Chronicle The man, still holding the driver's hand then tries to remove the ring from her finger and can be seen trying to bite it off as the pair struggle. Another man is seen standing beside him. The second man is seen chasing the female passenger as she tries to get away to call for help. Snyman says: "The hijacker tried to remove two rings from the woman's hand and you can clearly see him put his mouth over her hand in the video. She was willing to give everything she had but yet it was not enough for the criminals. She had to go for stitches and Tetanus injections after being bitten." Watch the incident below: VIDEO Have you experienced any strange behaviour from criminals in a hijacking or robbery? Email us
Snyman says the incident was tracked by his newly-launched app called BackApp and thanks to swift responses from the community network, they could respond to the victims.
Vehicle crime expert, Ryno Schutte from
What to in a hijacking situation , shares some advice. Pro-Active South Africa Schutte says: "We can all agree that your vehicle is not worth your life, if the your vehicle is being hijacked, remain calm at all times. Adhere to the requests made by the suspects while trying to notice as much information as possible about the perpetrators. They are just as nervous as you are, don’t take the risk of trying to fight the criminals off at any stage of the incident. "Be prepared at all times, be aware of your surroundings constantly, take note of new trends used by criminals and ensure that you adapt your driving patterns accordingly. Get off your mobile phone and focus on your driving as prevention is better than cure. "If you feel uncomfortable at any stage while driving anywhere, rather taking a risk by driving direct to your destination, rather contact your local security company to “meet and greet” you at your home or drive to the nearest Police Station. Some golden rules: •Use a GPS to avoid getting lost and becoming an easy target. Inform someone at your destination about your estimated time of arrival. • Always be aware of your surroundings and look out for anything suspicious. • Limit distractions, such as checking or talking on your cellphone, when walking to or from your car. • Avoid driving with windows open, keep the doors locked and lock valuables out of sight. Install smash-and-grab window protection if possible. • If you suspect you are being followed, make a couple of false turns. If someone is still following you, drive to the nearest police station. • Leave enough room between you and the car in front of you to avoid being boxed in. • Slowdown in such a way that the light is green by the time you reach a traffic light, especially late at night – this prevents you coming to a complete stop and reduces your risk of becoming a target. • Always park in a safe, well-lit area. • If you sense you are in danger, use the panic button on your tracking device or contact your armed response company. • Check the back seat before getting into the car, even if you left it locked. READ: Joburg couple's quick-thinking saves them from hijacking