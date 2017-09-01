WATCH: Hijacker 'bites' SA woman's fingers, steals rings

Johnanesburg - A video has surfaced of two women falling victim to hijackers outside a complex in Bryanston.



According to Andre Snyman from eBlockwatch, two woman in a white Range Rover had stopped outside the gate to a complex when two men, in a black BMW, stopped behind them.



The video posted by the Sandton Chronicle shows an armed man approache the driver's side and forcibly open the vehicle's door. The man can be seen holding the female driver's hand as he commands the women in the vehicle to hand over their rings.



The man, still holding the driver's hand then tries to remove the ring from her finger and can be seen trying to bite it off as the pair struggle. Another man is seen standing beside him. The second man is seen chasing the female passenger as she tries to get away to call for help.



Snyman says: "The hijacker tried to remove two rings from the woman's hand and you can clearly see him put his mouth over her hand in the video. She was willing to give everything she had but yet it was not enough for the criminals. She had to go for stitches and Tetanus injections after being bitten."

Snyman says the incident was tracked by his newly-launched app called BackApp and thanks to swift responses from the community network, they could respond to the victims.

