 

WATCH: Thieves 'whisky away' high-end bottles of booze

2017-09-15 15:52

Kaveel Singh

Durban – Police are investigating a business burglary after a group of thieves broke into a Durban bottle store and stole a variety of exotic alcoholic beverages.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane on Friday said a group of unknown men broke into the Virginia bottle store in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"They broke the glass door with a hammer and took a variety of alcohol. They fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. Investigations are continuing."

A video of the incident emerged online on Friday. It shows six men, one of who appears armed, stealing the liquor.

The men can be seen hurriedly grabbing high-end bottles of whisky before making their escape. 

