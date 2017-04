Durban - A Durban man was left traumatised after he was assaulted and robbed at a Merebank petrol station.



Video footage of Mark Naidoo, 43, a regular at the BP in Merebank, emerged this week showing a confrontation between himself and a group of men on Saturday, April 15.

The footage begins with Naidoo and the men near his car. He is pulled out of the car and kicked and punched. Some of the men appear to stop the assault before it starts again.

Naidoo said he had bought cigarettes around 22:30 when he was attacked.

"I have fractured ribs and broken teeth. I am severely traumatised by this. What concerns me is that there are still no arrests."

Naidoo said the men stole his cellphone and designer sunglasses.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said Wentworth police were investigating a case of common robbery. He said no arrests had been made yet.