 

WATCH: Whale freed from a fishing rope around its tail

2017-10-01 22:48

Jeanette Chabalala

Cape Town – A whale was successfully freed on Sunday afternoon after it was anchored to the sea bed with a fishing rope around its tail and a single flotation buoy, the SA Whale Disentanglement Network (SAWDN) said.

SAWDN was alerted by a passing vessel reporting to be 45 nautical off-shore between Knysna and Plettenberg Bay, spokesperson Craig Lambinon said in a statement.

Lambinon said the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Plettenberg Bay sea rescue craft, accompanied by SAWDN volunteers and its specialised cutting equipment, were launched from Plettenberg Bay at 12:00.

The line around the tail was cut which freed the whale from the anchored entrapment. The floatation buoy was also cut, he said. 

"The cutting operation took 20 minutes before the whale was freed from the rope and buoys and the whale swam off confidently and we are confident that the operation has been successful and the whale appears to be healthy," he said.  



