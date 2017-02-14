 

Western Cape has enough water to next rainy season - MEC

2017-02-14 20:12

James de Villiers, News24

WATCH: Cape Town dam levels at 37-year low

2017-02-13 14:48

The City of Cape Town has just implemented level 3B water restrictions in response to the ongoing drought. Dam levels are currently lower than at any other point since 1980. WATCH

Cape Town – The Western Cape has enough water until the next rainy season, the province’s local government MEC said on Tuesday.

“We remain confident at this time that with the help of all role-players, we will manage to reach the rainfall season with water left in the system,” Anton Bredell said in a statement.

The level of the province’s dams had fallen to below 35%, lower than the same period in 2016.

Several mitigating actions were underway, as well as studies into long-term measures to manage the province’s water, Bredell said.

The dam in the Oliphant’s River catchment was the only one in the province with a higher level this year, 47.4%, than last year, 34.3%.

The City of Cape Town said in a statement on Monday that if water usage could be reduced to 700 million liters a day, there would be about 135 days of water left.

This meant Capetonians needed to save about 40 Olympic-sized swimming pools of water every day.

On February 6, the city’s average water consumption stood at 807 million litres. It had increased to an average of 825 million litres per day by Monday.

Read more on:    cape town  |  drought  |  water

