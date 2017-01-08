'We are here to listen to our father speak' - Diepkloof resident on Zuma's address

Johannesburg - Thousands of ANC supporters gathered at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday to celebrate its 105th anniversary.

Young and old walked into the sporting venue in large numbers, despite the cold and wet weather. Carrying umbrellas, warm blankets and lunch tins, they quickly filled up the 40 000 seat stadium.

A 70-year-old woman from Diepkloof, Soweto, told News24 that she was here to listen to what Zuma had to tell his people.

"I want to hear what our father has to say to us, I am here for him and his message. We love him," she said.

A 21-year-old from Palm Ridge on the East Rand said she had finished high school and was unemployed. She was hoping Zuma would focus more on what the party planned to do about youth unemployment.

"I hope he focuses on the youth. We don't have jobs, we don't get opportunities, I just want him to tell us what they are going to do about that."

Others in the crowd said they were at the celebrations to enjoy the party.

Black, yellow and green balloons were released into sky as speakers blared struggle songs, which kept the crowd dancing and waving their ANC branded flags and regalia.