'We are monitoring everything' - Spy minister Mahlobo

Cape Town - Agents of regime change implementing other countries'
nefarious agendas are operating in SA, State Security Minister David Mahlobo
said on Tuesday.
"A number of governments
are using underhand tactics in pursuit of their narrow national interest and
national security; in the process destabilising a number of countries, like
what happened in Libya, Brazil and now in Syria," he told reporters at
Parliament.
"During the past year,
they continued their efforts, in close collaboration with negative domestic
forces, to undermine our democratic and constitutional advances," he said.
He was presenting the State
Security Agency's policy statement to the media as part of his department's
budget presentation.
Mahlobo told journalists he
could not disclose "details that enemies can use".
Examples
These "agents" were
using sectors of society including the mainstream media, NGOs, and foreign and
multi-national companies.
Their strategy included funding
opposition activities, infiltrating key government departments and religious
bodies to recruit people working there; making use of prominent people and
covert intelligence networks and covert action.
He could not provide any
examples where NGOs and the mainstream media had been involved in
"undemocratic regime change". He would not explain what he meant by
"opposition activities".
He said the media should ask
itself if it was informing or providing slanted opinions. There were
"greed and jealousies" in the world.
"I will not disclose the
players doing certain things. These things - they are happening. The world is
not as flat as we think."
He was asked if the so-called
spy report, which contains claims that former finance minister Pravin Gordhan
was overseas to plot President Jacob Zuma's removal, was part of this
"unconstitutional regime change".
Mahlobo said the report was the
subject to a court case and an
investigation by the Inspector General of intelligence.
Regarding social media, Mahlobo
said that it was important to find a balance between people's rights to freedom
of expression, privacy, and security.
"We are monitoring
everything."
According to the Budget 2017
document released in February, the secret services will receive R4.7bn for the
2017/2018 financial year.