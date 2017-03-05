 

We are not factional – MKMVA

2017-03-05 22:22

Tshidi Madia, News24

MKMVA national office bearers speaking to the media following its NEC meeting this weekend. (Mpho Raborife, News24)

MKMVA national office bearers speaking to the media following its NEC meeting this weekend. (Mpho Raborife, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ekurhuleni – The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association’s (MKMVA) national executive committee (NEC) has resolved on making itself the peacemaker and unifier in the ANC-led movement.

This emerged at a media briefing the NEC held on Sunday following a three-day meeting.

It deliberated on a series of events which have taken place since December 2016 and have affected both the armed wing of the liberation movement and the ANC at large.

MKMVA chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe told journalists that they wanted a non-contested conference when the ANC goes for its 54th national conference in December.

Several leaders in the ANC have spoken about the challenges the party is facing due to bitter factional wars as party members pick sides of who they want to see take over the leadership of the ANC when President Jacob Zuma steps down.

“There should be a consensus amongst ourselves,” said Maphatsoe.

The NEC strongly urged for the unity of the MKMVA, to enable it to play a decisive role in uniting and strengthening the ANC and its alliance components, he continued.

The MKMVA, which is set to host its own conference on May 25, said it had also discussed the resolutions adopted by former generals and commissars of the MK.

Former combatants include Siphiwe Nyanda, Thabang Makwetla, Gregory Nthatisi, Bheki Cele and Tony Yengeni.

Maphatsoe said the MKMVA adopted the engagements with the MK council if the grouping recognised the MKMVA as a legitimate constitutional structure, a comment which left some in Maphatsoe’s own association upset.

“He is talking right and walking left,” said one national office bearer.

'Let's close ranks'

The MKMVA and the MK council, who are due to meet on Monday, had previously held a media briefing in a show of unity to announce that the two would be working together towards one unified conference.

The council made of former senior leaders in the MK are attempting to intervene in happenings in the ruling party, having claimed that they are worried about the downward trajectory the ANC is moving in.

The former combatants had also raised concerned that the MKMVA was being used for factional battles in the ANC, an assertion Maphatsoe denied.

“The MKMVA has not been at the centre of factions in the ANC, it’s just that we are not holy cows,” he said.

"We are not cowards. To raise issues, raw as they are and some people think we are factional.

“The NEC strongly urged that the agreed upon interventions must be strengthened such that they do not flout the constitution of the MKMVA,” said Maphatsoe.

He further explained that according to the association’s constitution the NEC will also be in charge of the establishment of sub-committees for the conference.

“These include logistics, constitutional amendment committees, disciplinary committees, and documents, they will all be led by NEC members of the MKMVA,” said Maphatsoe.

It must be clear that it’s the NEC that prepares the conference, he added.

When asked about the role of the MK council and if it should assist with the conference, Maphatsoe said the majority of the resolutions raised by his former leaders were about the welfare of military veterans.

“That’s why we said lets close ranks, so that the challenges faced by military veterans we address them as a unit, united."

There is a clear resolution from the NEC that the conference of the national conference is organised by the NEC of the MKMVA, said Maphatsoe.

“We are not going to flout our constitution,” he said.


Read more on:    anc  |  mkmva  |  kebby maphatsoe  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man missing at sea after saving relative

2017-03-05 21:58

Inside News24

 

/News
FULL BRIEFING: Social Development minister gives SASSA update

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday March 4 2017-03-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 