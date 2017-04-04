 

We are not planning to block DA march - MK vets

2017-04-04 17:43

Paul Herman, News24

An apparent poster during the rounds calling for veterans to block a DA march has been labelled 'rubbish'. (Paul Herman, News24)

Cape Town - MKVMA general secretary Dumisani Nduli has said a poster doing the rounds calling for MK veterans to stand guard when the Democratic Alliance marches against President Jacob Zuma on Friday was "rubbish".

A poster with the hashtag #Sinilindile has been doing the rounds on social media on Tuesday, apparently calling for Umkhonto we Sizwe veterans to meet at 09:00 on Friday at Luthuli House.

The Democratic Alliance, along with other opposition parties are planning a "march for change" in Johannesburg at 10:00 on Friday, to start at the Westgate transport hub and end at Mary Fitzgerald Square.

Sinilindile can roughly be translated to mean "we are waiting for you".

'Racist inspired'

Nduli told News24 on Tuesday that the veterans association had no plans to intervene against any march on Friday.

"That's rubbish," he said of the poster and the rumours.

"We had a meeting with both MKMVA and the MKV national council on Monday, and we never even discussed this DA nonsense. The march is a DA march."

He said, as far as he was concerned, the ANC's Luthuli House security and the police were up to the task. "You don't even need MKVMA."

He also did not want to comment on the recent calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down, and said everybody needed to wait until the ANC made a formal statement about the "state of affairs".

Nduli added that the "racist-inspired" DA march should not be supported by anybody.

ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said he too was unaware of any plans by the veterans, and had not seen the poster either.

DA amends route

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Tuesday announced an amended route for the march, following various threats of violence from the ANC Youth League.

Maimane said, after consulting with the South African Police Service, they had decided to change the venue for a third time to end at Mary Fitzgerald Square.

The march was originally going to be to Luthuli House, and then changed to Beyers Naudé Square, one block away from the ANC's headquarters.

In September 2016, the "occupy Luthuli House" movement staged a march to ANC's headquarters, which saw them squaring up against hundreds of ANC supporters.

The supporters included members of MKMVA, the ANC Youth League, Congress of South African Students and the Women's League.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe commended both the organisers of the #OccupyLuthuliHouse campaign and those in defence of the ANC for showing "maximum discipline" during the stand-off.

