 

'We got to buck up and carry on' - Knysna resident

2017-06-11 18:44

James de Villiers, News24

Rob Joubert who lost half of his home in the Knysna blaze (James de Villiers, News24)

Rob Joubert who lost half of his home in the Knysna blaze (James de Villiers, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Knysna – Losing your home in the Knysna fire is not a reason to grow negative, local resident Rob Joubert, who lost half of his property in the ongoing blaze, believes.

“You're sad, you are very sad, because it is something you’ve built up and you hope to live there for the rest of your life… but we got to buck up and carry on,” Joubert said.

“You can’t do anything about it now, it doesn’t help anything if you are negative in this situation.”

When News24 visited his home in Heuwel Heights on Friday afternoon, Joubert, a builder, was seen investigating the extent of damage to the double storey building. 

“All our possessions, our clothing, everything is gone, so basically I have the clothes I’m standing in,” he said. 

Joubert, who stays with his wife, sister-in-law and step-son in the home, said moving out of Knysna is not an option. 

“I’ve heard about people wanting to move away, but why? It could happen again; it could happen if I move to another place. So, there’s no point," Joubert said.

“We love it down here in Knysna [and] we will rebuild.”

On Saturday morning, the Western Cape government estimated that 408 formal buildings and over 200 informal structures have been destroyed by the blaze. 

Jerry Duna and Wendy Booysen, who stay together in the White Location informal settlement, said they arrived in the settlement on Wednesday afternoon to find people evacuating.  


Damage to Joubert's home in Heuwel Heights, Knysna. (James de Villiers, News24)

“First thing, we decided we must take the children first, our cousins and our brother-in-law, we just ask him to take the children and take to another location,” Duna said on Friday afternoon. 

“The first things we grabbed was our clothes, we left the food, only clothes because the fires came too fast.”

The fires stopped within metres from their home before the flames were extinguished. 

Booysen, a shop assistant in the Knysna CBD, said she was afraid to return to her property. 

“We don’t even have electricity now, since Wednesday we didn’t have electricity so we have to make fire outside and cook,” she said. 

“We don’t feel safe because now we have to make fire to cook, the wind is not exactly out of the way, it can any time do anything.”

Owen Lottering, who stays on Thesen Island, on Friday said all that he can do is help community members in need. 

“It was a horrible time to see the whole town burning … it was shocking, it shocks you emotionally,” he said.  

Lottering housed roughly 10 people in his home on Thesen Island on Wednesday evening, when up to 22 suburbs in Knysna were evacuated. 

“We didn’t sleep a lot as we kept trying to see where the flames were heading towards.”

On Friday afternoon, Lottering, a Jehova's witness, was helping friends evacuate possessions from their properties. 

Looters arrested

“Unfortunately there has been looting and there has been those kind of things so we are just helping them to all to try and get their possessions out and take that to storage so they don’t have to worry about that,” he said.

Lottering said roughly 150 Jehova's witnesses arrived in Knysna to help congregation members evacuate. 

Southern Cape police confirmed that seven people have been arrested for looting. They are expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate’s court on Monday.

On Saturday afternoon, roughly 800 firefighters were battling flare-ups near Sedgefield, Buffalo Bay and Plettenberg Bay. 

Municipal spokesperson Fran Kristen said she was unaware of any further property damaged by fires on Saturday. 

Local historian Phillip Caveney said the last time a fire of this magnitude hit the district was in 1869.

This type of blaze occurs in 150 year cycles, he said.

WATCH: 'We have to get back up and carry on' - Knysna resident who lost his home

Read more on:    cape town  |  knysna  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

It’s President Kebby Maphatsoe, re-elected unopposed

2017-06-11 17:42

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
'We are losing too many' - Law enforcement drives march against abuse
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Wetton 08:00 AM
Road name: Wetton Road

Newlands 17:26 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 