 

We love Bathabile Dlamini - ANCWL

2017-03-15 17:49

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini (Netwerk24)

Johannesburg - ANC Women's League supporters have made it clear that they are standing firmly behind their leader, Bathabile Dlamini, no matter what comes out of the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

Hundreds of ANCWL supporters cheered and chanted that they loved and supported the minister of social development outside the gates of the Constitutional Court.

The women, who are Sassa recipients, were dressed in African National Congress colours, and marched up and down the steep hills at the court, braving the scorching heat to show their support.

Some older women who were using crutches told News24 that they had come from as far as Klerksdorp in the North West.

"I believe in Bathabile. She has never lied to us. I don't have any doubt that I will receive payment on April 1," said 78-year-old ANCWL member Betty Sebotso.

Constitutional duty

Sebotso said she had come to the court in a bus, with several other supporters from Sebokeng.

Sebotso receives R1 410 from Sassa. With the money, she is able to support her two great-grandchildren, she said.

"I know that it's important for the country to go through this process. We don't blame Dlamini. We blame those who are responsible."

ANCWL supporter Colly Matolo, from Klerksdorp, said she believed that the Constitutional Court would provide the country with a solution that will appease the country.

"The solution will please all South Africans. We trust Dlamini."

On Wednesday, the court heard that Dlamini had failed in her constitutional duty in respect of social grants and the 17 million beneficiaries.

Advocate Geoff Budlender, SC, representing Black Sash, said that as it stood, no-one knew who was going to pay the beneficiaries after March 31.

He argued that Dlamini had failed to apologise and take responsibility.

"The executive has failed to carry out their duties," Budlender told the full bench of justices.

The court gallery was packed to capacity with journalists, lawyers and Black Sash supporters.

WATCH:

