 

We must continue walking in Oliver Tambo's footsteps - Muthambi

2017-09-22 23:03

Yvonne Silaule, Correspondent

(File, Beeld)

(File, Beeld)

Bushbuckridge - Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi has urged the people of Casteel to follow in the steps of OR Tambo, by dedicating their lives to the service of others, especially the poor and the marginalised.

Muthambi was visiting the Casteel Thusong Service Centre in Mpumalanga on Friday to promote the centre's brand and image to communities and potential partners.

"This week, which also coincides with the Public Service Month, is a very important period in the events calendar of our government. Our mission is to also monitor and evaluate the quality of service that our people are receiving from various state institutions," she said.

Muthambi said that Oliver Tambo had been the father of South Africa's liberation and that his ideals still inspired the nation today.  

"South Africa has declared 2017 as the year of OR Tambo. A year where we should continue walking in the footsteps of this outstanding struggle icon, and dedicate ourselves to improving the lives of our people, and put them first as we render services," said Muthambi.

Muthambi said that the South African government wanted public servants to be happily committed to their work, so that they could serve communities with care and dignity.

She said that she supported President Jacob Zuma on radical economic transformation.

"As the Minister for the Public Service and Administration, I am also committed to implementing radical socio-economic transformation through the public service," she said


