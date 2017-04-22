 

We need a Christian govt - Angus Buchan

2017-04-22 19:26

Elsje Du Toit, Netwerk24

Evangelist Angus Buchan (Linda de Beer, Beeld)

Bloemfontein – "I look forward to the day Parliament begins every morning with the reading of scripture and prayer, because that is what South Africa needs."

This was the core message of evangelist Angus Buchan at the It’s Time prayer gathering on Saturday afternoon on the farm Wilde Als, outside Bloemfontein, Netwerk24 reported. 

Roughly one million participants loudly supported his message with a resounding "amen".

"This is not a political change. This is a Jesus change, because we need a Christian government. Today we pray to him, because he will heal South Africa."

People from far and wide attended the gathering. 

After his five-minute message, Buchan allowed people to pray on their own. 

The crowds prayed - some in whispers, and others loudly.

Some were on their knees and others held their hands in the air as they cried to their God. 

“Here I stand looking at a miracle. The face I am seeing… It is just a miracle," Buchan said. 

"Today we are making history, because people said it was impossible to organise such a gathering in six weeks. But here we stand today. What a Jesus miracle!"

People from the US, Britain and Australia had contacted him, Buchan said. 

"People from across the world are also praying for us today. The world is looking at us."

He said he hoped the power of this gathering would "wash over" to neighbouring countries. 

"People from Zimbabwe, Botswana and even in Zambia will feel the power of what happens here today, because Jesus is a miracle worker."

Read more on:    angus buchan  |  bloemfontein

