 

We no longer feel safe on campus - UJ student after armed robbery

2017-03-09 22:41

Sisa Canca, News24

(Picture: AFP)

(Picture: AFP)

Johannesburg – A University of Johannesburg student on Thursday said he no longer felt safe on campus following a robbery in a computer lab.

"There is no venue where you can go to where you’ll feel safe. A lot of people are even scared to take a walk outside campus," said the 20-year-old, who asked not to be identified.

He was studying on another floor in the building, on the Kingsway campus in Auckland Park, when gunmen entered a computer lab and robbed 13 students of laptops, iPads and cellphones around 22:00 on Wednesday.

"I realised that I had to leave when I heard those gunshots," he said.

He did not think students would continue going to evening classes, which run between 18:00 and 21:00.

"Everyone is scared, even the lecturers, and that means now students will have to study at home."

He hoped the university would provide more security on and off campus.

"I trust that in the next few hours the university will be able to take control of this situation. Campus should be the safest place for us to study."

UJ said it had tightened access control measures. It was talking to police, emergency services, ward councillors, and the City of Johannesburg to protect students on and off campuses, spokesperson Kaamini Reddy said in a statement.

They were looking at surveillance camera footage to try and apprehend the robbers.

Police said the two men fled on foot after a shootout between them and the university’s reaction unit.

Cases of armed robbery and attempted murder had been opened.


